Analyzing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 18.69% 6.80% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.83 $505.20 million $3.49 25.53

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17 Boston Properties 1 1 9 0 2.73

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 72.25%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $130.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.35%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

