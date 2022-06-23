Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$22.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.26 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5503843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.97%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

