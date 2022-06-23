Brokerages Set Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) PT at $27.86

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

