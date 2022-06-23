Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $204.50 Average PT from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.40 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

