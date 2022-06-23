Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Critical Survey

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Rating) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orkla ASA pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A Orkla ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

Orkla ASA has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 901.29%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Debenhams.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Debenhams and Orkla ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 Orkla ASA $5.87 billion 1.32 $559.65 million $0.54 14.33

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orkla ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 9.08% 13.26% 7.25%

Volatility and Risk

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debenhams (Get Rating)

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Orkla ASA (Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana, MTR, and Eastern brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Adazu, and Kalev brands; health and sports nutrition under Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal and NATURLI' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

