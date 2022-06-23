The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $33.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 39.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

