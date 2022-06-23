Reviewing Isoray (NYSE:ISR) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plus Therapeutics and Isoray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 718.18%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Isoray.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -113.42% -64.27% Isoray -56.86% -9.60% -9.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Isoray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 40.70 -$13.40 million ($0.99) -0.56 Isoray $10.05 million 3.97 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -5.62

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Isoray beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

