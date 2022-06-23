easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives $691.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $691.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

