Analysts Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target at $235.00

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($242.11) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research note on Monday.
Capgemini stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Capgemini (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
