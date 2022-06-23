Analysts Set Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target at $235.00

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CGEMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($242.11) to €210.00 ($221.05) in a research note on Monday.

Capgemini stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

