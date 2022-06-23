Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$2.97

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

OGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.91.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

