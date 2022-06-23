Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $25.55

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:BE opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.39.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after buying an additional 251,745 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

