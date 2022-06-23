Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT at $29.71

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.
CRBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
