Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT at $29.71

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 79.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.