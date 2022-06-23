Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DETNF. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

