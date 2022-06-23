Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

