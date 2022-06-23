Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $43.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.