Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €82.20 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €82.20 ($86.53) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

FME opened at €45.02 ($47.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €43.53 ($45.82) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

