JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP)

Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON 0AAP opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37).

About Majorel Group Luxembourg (Get Rating)

Majorel Group Luxembourg SA designs, builds, and delivers customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands worldwide. It offers customer interaction services, such as customer services, sales and marketing, loyalty and retention, and tech support; business process services, including content services, trust and safety, and vertical business process outsourcing services; and tech and expert services comprising digital consumer engagement, CX consulting, start-ups, and vertical digital solutions.

