JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP)

Majorel Group Luxembourg (LON:0AAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON 0AAP opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Majorel Group Luxembourg has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.55 ($0.37).
About Majorel Group Luxembourg (Get Rating)
See Also
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majorel Group Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.