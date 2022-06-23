Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €169.00 ($177.89) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.08 ($239.03).

Shares of RI opened at €172.45 ($181.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €192.62. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

