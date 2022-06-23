AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £115 ($140.86) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($146.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($140.86) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.46 ($129.17).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £103.04 ($126.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £159.66 billion and a PE ratio of -174.94. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 52-week high of £110 ($134.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is £103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,447.24.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

