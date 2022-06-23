Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €241.00 ($253.68) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($177.89) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($239.03).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €172.45 ($181.53) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($143.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €192.62.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

