K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €44.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.50 ($46.84) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SDF opened at €23.95 ($25.21) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €10.92 ($11.49) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($38.37). The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.00 and a 200-day moving average of €23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

