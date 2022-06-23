Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.38

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.38 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.00). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 244.60 ($3.00), with a volume of 3,018,805 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.50).

The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

