Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Panoramic Resources Limited (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 63,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 21,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Panoramic Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Panoramic Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20.

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia. The company also engages in greenfield exploration activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Panoramic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoramic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.