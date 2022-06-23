Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.56. 696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

