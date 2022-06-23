Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.11. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2,574 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 1,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,639.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.