OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Down 23.1%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) fell 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

