Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.09). Approximately 425,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 798,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.13).

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.34).

The company has a market cap of £443.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

