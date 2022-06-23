Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.11

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $9.89. Revlon shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 176,739,668 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revlon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
