Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) vs. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Head to Head Survey

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 21.07% 31.46% 18.84% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.30%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $2.92 billion 1.73 $607.18 million $3.35 8.15 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer pantyhose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

