Critical Analysis: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) vs. Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Everi and Vivid Seats are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Everi has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everi and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 23.52% 98.81% 8.12% Vivid Seats N/A -0.47% 0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everi and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 4 1 3.20 Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86

Everi currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.14%. Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $660.39 million 2.24 $152.93 million $1.62 9.91 Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.58 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Vivid Seats on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming establishments; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

