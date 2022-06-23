Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $172.89

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $86.36 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.