North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$26.44 Average PT from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,386,669.55. Insiders bought 483,900 shares of company stock worth $7,930,562 over the last ninety days.

NOA opened at C$14.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.94. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$14.03 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The firm has a market cap of C$406.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

