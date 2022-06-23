Analyzing Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) & Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tiptree alerts:

This table compares Tiptree and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 0.70% 13.43% 1.55% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02%

Tiptree has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiptree and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.33 $38.13 million $0.24 46.88 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tiptree beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. The company also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.