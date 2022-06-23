Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SUUIF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Superior Plus in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

