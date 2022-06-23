Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target at C$36.25

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$26.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$26.12 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.16.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

