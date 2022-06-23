Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target at $74.00

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($65.26) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.11) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($91.58) to €90.00 ($94.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($74.74) to €73.00 ($76.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.