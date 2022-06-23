Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,593.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGPHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $901.35 on Monday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $847.58 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,056.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,279.15.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

