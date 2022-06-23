Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $97.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $48,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

