Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $9.85 on Monday. NFI Group has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

