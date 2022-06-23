Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT at $140.40

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 152 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.