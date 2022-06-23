Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $8.00

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 26.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $894.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

