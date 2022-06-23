ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Insider Joseph Brandt Sells 133,437 Shares of Stock

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £332,258.13 ($406,979.58).

Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 250 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.54. ContourGlobal plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.17 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of ContourGlobal in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ContourGlobal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

