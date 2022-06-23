ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Insider Joseph Brandt Sells 133,437 Shares of Stock

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) insider Joseph Brandt sold 133,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.05), for a total transaction of £332,258.13 ($406,979.58).
Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 250 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.54. ContourGlobal plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.17 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. ContourGlobal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.
ContourGlobal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
Featured Stories
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.