Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Simon J. Quayle Purchases 76,014 Shares of Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($510,236.06).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 551 ($6.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.29. Shaftesbury PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 520.50 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.19). The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 659.17 ($8.07).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

