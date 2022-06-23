Insider Selling: Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 3,975 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) insider James Bowling sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($34.25), for a total transaction of £111,141 ($136,135.47).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($33.54) on Thursday. Severn Trent Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,485 ($30.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,228 ($39.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,000.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,944.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 61.28 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

