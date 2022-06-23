Analysts Set Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Price Target at GBX 359

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.40).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.88) on Monday. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 132.60 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 468 ($5.73). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,210.68). Also, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 805,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,400,470.65). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 815,447 shares of company stock worth $116,029,397.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

