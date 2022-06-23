Societe Generale Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €75.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Societe Generale from €120.00 ($126.32) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

KGSPY stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

