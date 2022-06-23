Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.75 million and a PE ratio of 143.00. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.60 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 459 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

