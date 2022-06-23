Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.34) to GBX 4,200 ($51.45) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.87) to GBX 3,600 ($44.10) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,756.25.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.