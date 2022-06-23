ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 299555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

