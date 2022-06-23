Carnival Co. & (CUK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.42) to GBX 1,537 ($18.83) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.